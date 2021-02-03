WATCH: Rakesh Tikait’s mahapanchayat stage collapses in Haryana’s Jind

Rakesh Tikait at Mahapanchayat in Jind

Jind Mahapanchayat: The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union President Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders were standing collapsed at a mahapanchayat held in Haryana’s Jind. The panchayat was called to drum up support for the ongoing agitation against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. The mahapanchayat was held at Jind’s Kandela village where several khap leaders were present. The panchayat was organised by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

#WATCH | The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait & other farmer leaders were standing, collapses in Jind, Haryana. A ‘Mahapanchayat’ is underway in Jind. pic.twitter.com/rBwbfo0Mm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Rakesh Tikait, who has been camping at Ghazipur border, left the protest site early this morning to attend the panchayat in Jind. Speaking to reporters earlier in the morning, Tikait said that such mahapanchayat would be held across the country. First such mahapanchayat in recent times was held after Tikait on January 27 broke down at Ghazipur site and appealed to the farmers from the nearby villages to assemble there.