Watch: Rahul Gandhi looks to steal BJP’s thunder, promises minimum income guarantee if Congress comes to power

Source: PTI

In a development that could potentially steal the BJP’s thunder months before the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party has decided to guarantee basic income for the poor if his party comes to power after the general elections a few months from now.

Terming the decision as historic, the Gandhi scion said that his party’s decision to guarantee minimum income will eradicate hunger and poverty in the country if the Congress wins the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rahul also claimed that this decision, if implemented, will be the first by any government across the world. He was addressing a rally in Naya Raipur.

“The Congress party has made a historic decision to win the 2019 election, after the Congress party guaranteed the minimum income,” Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers & sisters suffer the scourge of poverty. If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty & hunger. This is our vision & our promise. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2019

The decision comes at a time when the Centre is believed to be planning schemes and programmes for farmers in line with Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme. Rahul’s move, which comes just days after Priyanka Gandhi’s political plunge, will also change the narrative from PM Modi’s surprise decision to implement quota in government jobs and educational institutions for the upper caste poor.