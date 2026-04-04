In a notable development, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has broken his silence on the swirling internal friction within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). On Saturday, Chadha posted a video on X where he launched a spirited defense against three key allegations that had been levied against him by AAP.

Before launching into his defence, Chadda characterized these allegations levied against him as a “coordinated campaign” designed to tarnish his legislative record.

Chadha on ‘the walkout’ claim

In a video, Chadha openly dismissed claims that he did not join opposition walkouts, terming the charge a “blatant lie”. He challenged his detractors to cite even a single instance where he failed to participate and said parliamentary proceedings are recorded through CCTV cameras.

“Parliamentary proceedings are recorded through CCTV cameras. Every lie will be exposed,” he stated, suggesting that digital evidence would validate his participation in opposition strategies.

Chadha’s response also struck a chord with the internet as the Rajya Sabha MP used a dialogue from Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhuraandhar’ to further point out why he was being ostracized from the party.

The caption to Chadha’s video on X began with a ‘Dhurandhar’ reference: “All the lies will be unmasked soon; Ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon [I am wounded, that’s why I am dangerous].”

The AAP-vs-Raghav Chadha saga came out in the open after the party dismissed him from the post of Rajya Sabha deputy leader and asked party MP Ashok Mittal to take over.

Following this move from AAP, Chadha has been engaged in an open political debate over his parliamentary conduct and stance in the party with leaders like AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, former Delhi CM Atishi, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

On not signing the CEC motion

In this video Chadha also stated that the AAP was lying about his refusal to sign the motion to bring in a proposal to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner. Responding to allegations that he refused to sign the motion, Chadha clarified that the party hierarchy never brought the matter to his attention.

Chadha claimed no party leader had asked him, either formally or informally, to sign the document. He pointed out that several other AAP MPs had similarly not signed the motion, questioning why he was being singled out for criticism.

Focusing on ‘Impact’

Seeking to pivot the narrative back to his performance as a lawmaker, Chadha emphasized that his focus remains on substantive policy issues rather than performative politics. He highlighted his contributions to debates on GST, income tax, air pollution in Delhi, and water concerns in Punjab.

Chadha said that he goes to Parliament to “create impact not ruckus” as it runs on taxpayers’ money and it is his responsibility to highlight their concerns. “Every lie will be exposed,” he said.

Context: A Growing Distance?

This public retaliation follows months of speculation regarding Chadha’s standing within AAP. Once the party’s most visible face in the national capital and a key strategist in Punjab, Chadha’s extended absence in AAP’s campaigns during the time Kejriwal was in jail had already fueled rumors.

This latest “coordinated campaign” suggests that the friction has moved beyond hushed whispers to an open confrontation.

मैं बोलना नहीं चाहता था, मगर चुप रहता तो बार-बार दोहराया गया झूठ भी सच लगने लगता।



Three Allegations. Zero Truth.



My Response: pic.twitter.com/tPdjp04TLt — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 4, 2026

Internet Reacts: Social Media Critiques Chadha

The MP’s video statement has triggered a polarized response on social media, with many users and AAP supporters critiquing his stance and his recent track record.

“Impact over ruckus sounds like a convenient excuse for being invisible when the party was in crisis. Where was this ‘impact’ during the Delhi liquor policy arrests?” posted one user on X.

Critics also took aim at his “CCTV challenge,” with some netizens calling it “melodramatic.” “Instead of challenging CCTVs, maybe challenge the BJP on the floor? The sophisticated ‘gentleman politician’ act doesn’t work when your party is fighting for survival,” another comment read.