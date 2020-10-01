  • MORE MARKET STATS

WATCH: Pushed, lathicharged and thrown to ground by UP Police, claims Rahul Gandhi

Today, Rahul and Priyanaka Gandhi were going to meet the family of the victim in Hathras but were stopped by the Police in Greater Noida. Both Congress leaders then started walking to Hathras but were again stopped on their way on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

Hathras protests: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he was manhandled by UP Police while he was on his way to Hathras to meet the family of Dalit girl who was allegedly raped last month and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Today, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the family of the victim in Hathras but were stopped by the Police in Greater Noida. Both Congress leaders then started walking to Hathras but were again stopped on their way on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.

In a video posted by Congress on its official Twitter handle, Rahul Gandhi can be seen marching ahead while UP Police personnel try to stop him. A 20-second video posted by the Congress shows a police personnel pushing Rahul Gandhi back as he tries to march ahead with his followers around him. Some police personnel with lathis can also be seen at the spot.

Speaking to reporters there, Gandhi claimed that he was pushed and lathicharged by the Police. “Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji and RSS walk in this country? Can’t a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking,” the former Congress president said.

The Congress later said that this was a fight for justice and it will not stop with bullet-sticks. “Nothing will stop those who fight for justice. Not bullets, not batons, not even tyrants,” the Congress said in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi said that whatever happened to her and her brother was okay, but what happened to the family of the girl was shameless. “Those who talk about religion on everything did not let a father to lit the pyre of his girl…this is their treatment…this is injustice,” Gandhi said while speaking to reporters.

