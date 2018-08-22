Watch: Protestors wave Pakistan, ISIS flags on Eid in Valley, clashes break out in parts of Jammu and Kashmir

People seen waving national flag of Pakistan and flag of ISIS in Kashmir (Image:ANI)

The celebrations of Eid were mired by violence in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir with stone-pelting incidents reported from different areas of the state. Over hundreds of people have gathered at Srinagar on Wednesday to waved the national flag of Pakistan. Some people were also seen waving the flag of ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria).

Protestors also pelted stones on the security forces leading to clashes. The security forces were forced to resort to teargas shelling. However, no casualties have been reported from the site so far.

#WATCH: Protesters pelt stones on a police vehicle & attack it with sticks as protests erupt in Anantnag. #JammuAndKashmir. pic.twitter.com/N5rC0Uw8qD — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2018

#BREAKING — Massive clashes between youth and police at Janglatmandi in Anantnag after the Eid Prayers | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/mo2HVGOzf8 — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 22, 2018

Ahead of the Eid celebrations in the Valley, the top police and CRPF officials had visited the South Kashmir district of Anantnag on Monday to take stock of the situation in the area. The festival of Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is being celebrated across the country today.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a police personnel was shot dead by terrorists outside an eidgah in Kulgam’s Zazripora. On Tuesday, a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was killed by the terrorists in the Pulwama district. The deceased, identified as Shabir Ahmad Bhat, was shot dead at around 2:30 am in Rakhe-litter area. According to police, Bhat was kidnapped before he was murdered. A massive manhunt is underway to trace the culprits.