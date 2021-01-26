WATCH: Protesters reach Red Fort after violent clashes with police, enter premises

Protesters entered Red Fort (ANI)

Farmers Protest, ITO violence, tractor rally: After violent confrontation with police at ITO, hundreds of agitators reached Red Fort to mark their protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Upon reaching Red Fort, the protesters waved flags and banners supporting farmers in their fight against the Centre.

Later, protesters entered Red Fort premised and hoisted their flag.

A protestor hoists a flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi

The protesters reached Red Fort after a violent brawl with police personnel near ITO, where barricades were put in to prevent farmers from entering Central Delhi. However, protesters broke barricades, vandalised police vehicles and forcefully crossed ITO.

The police did try to prevent protesters from entering Central Delhi but they were outnumbered. Using tractors as shields, the protesters hurled stones at personnel.

Protesters also drove tractors frantically at the ITO intersection to make their way in the Red Fort premises.

Reports suggest that tractors were being driven by protestors deliberately trying to run over police personnel. The situation remains tense in several parts of the capital. Additional forces have been deployed and the entire central Delhi has virtually been put under shutdown.