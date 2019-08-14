Watch: Priyanka Gandhi’s supporters heckle TV journalist covering her Sonbhadra visit

Priyanka Gandhi’s supporters heckle tv journalist in Sonbhadra.

A television journalist was heckled allegedly by the loyalists of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to Sonbhadra on Tuesday. The incident was caught on camera and Priyanka was present when her supporters engaged in a scuffle with the journalist. As per the visuals aired by ABP news, the journalist had asked Priyanka about the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. This reportedly irked Priyanka’s supporters. One among them could be seen pushing and shoving the journalist.

One man also tried to cover the camera lens with his hand in order to prevent the entire incident from being recorded. At one point, one of Priyanka’s supporters threatened the journalist with dire consequences for questioning the Congress leader over Article 370.

“Suno, thok ke yehi baja doonga. Maroonga to gir jaaoge. (Listen, will thrash you. You will collapse if I hit you),” one of Priyanka’s supporters involved in thr scuffle can be heard saying. Another can be seen holding the scribe by his shirt’s collar and threatening him in the video. Priyanka’s supporters also claimed that the reporter had taken a bribe from the BJP and was asking questions at the behest of the ruling party leaders.

Watch video:

The reporter then called Priyanka to draw her attention to the fact that her supporters were heckling him and stopping him from doing his job. The Congress leader didn’t stop and pretended that all was well. She then walked ahead with a group of women from the incident site.

“Priyanka ji see, Congress supporter is pushing the camera,” the reporter can be heard as saying in the footage.

The video was also shared by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Mritunjay Kumar. “Priyanka Gandhi ji, please stop the theatrics of wiping the tears of the poor in Sonbhadra. Where are the people who talk about media’s freedom when Priyanka Vadra’s secretary is misbehaving with a journalist and she is not saying anything,” he tweeted.