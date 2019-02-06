Watch: Priyanka Gandhi visits differently-abled boy in Delhi

Every two months, Priyanka visits the family of Ashish, who is very fond of her and gets very happy whenever he sees her on television. (ANI)

Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday visited a differently-abled boy Ashish at Aurangzeb Road cluster housing in Delhi. Every two months, Priyanka visits the family of Ashish, who is very fond of her and gets very happy whenever he sees her on television.

Ashish’s father Subhash Yadav told ANI, “She comes every two months, spends time with us and asks us about our well-being. She has been helping us in Ashish’s treatment for last 3-4 years.” Yadav added that no leader till date has come here, but Priyanka and Rahul treat them like family.

Ashish’s sister said that the Gandhi scion visited them and enquired about his brother’s well being. She added that Ashish gets very happy while seeing Priyanka on TV and is fond of her.

Priyanka was recently appointed as the party’s general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. She has got an office, adjacent to the room of her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at the party headquarters on Akbar Road in the national capital.

Priyanka will attend the first official meeting of the Congress party after assuming the new role on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi has convened the meeting of all general secretaries and in-charges of various states to plan the strategy for the Lok Sabha election due in April-May.

Priyanka on Tuesday met a few senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh and held informal interactions with them. Sources said that during the meeting, she discussed issues relating to strengthening the party in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

She has been given charge of the party affairs in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur fall in the region and Congress party is expecting a comeback in the region with Priyanka’s active role in the politics.