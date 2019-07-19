WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi continues to sit on dharna at Chunar Guest House

Priyanka Gandhi was detained earlier today while she was on her way to Sonbhadra where 10 people lost their lives in a firing incident. She was scheduled to meet the family of the victims. However, the police stopped her in Narayanpur, Mirzapur.

Priyanka Gandhi sits with party workers and protests after being stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra district in Mirzapur. (AP)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continued to sit on dharna at Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur till late Friday. She was detained earlier today while she was on her way to Sonbhadra where 10 people lost their lives in a firing incident. Gandhi was scheduled to meet the family of the victims. However, the police stopped her in Narayanpur, Mirzapur. Gandhi was later taken to a guesthouse in Chunar after she sat on the road with her supporters at Narainpur insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the families of those killed in the firing on Wednesday.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Anurag Patel told PTI that the action has been taken against 151 CrPC and Priyanka Gandhi has been stopped from proceeding to Sonbhadra where prohibitory orders have been promulgated. “She will not be allowed to proceed for apprehension of breach of peace. If she decides to stay back here we will extend security to her,” PTI quoted the DM as saying.

Following her detention, the Congress leaders and workers slammed the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh. In a statement issued earlier in the day, the Congress condemned the arrest of Priyanka Gandhi. It said that ten people were killed when they resisted an attempt by the village headman and his supporters to take possession of disputed land in Ghorawal area in Sonbhadra district of UP.
“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has raised her voice against the alarming rise of crimes in UP under the Yogi government ever since she has taken the in-charge of the state. This arrogant and assumptive attitude from the UP government is out of their fear of being exposed for their failure to stop the criminal activities in the state. Instead of reaching out to the families of the victims, the government is trying to prevent opposition leaders only to hide the truth from the public,” the statement said.
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi called the detention of Priyanka ‘illegal’ and ‘disturbing’. Attacking the BJP government in the state, Gandhi in a tweet said: “The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP.”

