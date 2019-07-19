WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi continues to sit on dharna at Chunar Guest House

Priyanka Gandhi was detained earlier today while she was on her way to Sonbhadra where 10 people lost their lives in a firing incident. She was scheduled to meet the family of the victims. However, the police stopped her in Narayanpur, Mirzapur.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra continued to sit on dharna at Chunar Guest House in Mirzapur till late Friday. She was detained earlier today while she was on her way to Sonbhadra where 10 people lost their lives in a firing incident. Gandhi was scheduled to meet the family of the victims. However, the police stopped her in Narayanpur, Mirzapur. Gandhi was later taken to a guesthouse in Chunar after she sat on the road with her supporters at Narainpur insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the families of those killed in the firing on Wednesday.
Mirzapur: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra,Congress Gen Secy for UP(East)&party workers continue to sit on dharna at Chunar Guest House.She was detained in Narayanpur by police earlier today while she was on her way to meet victims of Sonbhadra’s firing case. pic.twitter.com/VBFjJ29upL
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2019
