WATCH | PM Narendra Modi treks path to Kedarnath shrine, meditates in holy cave

By:
New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2019 5:51:00 PM

PM Narendra Modi trekked a distance of two km to the cave. He also meditated at the Holy cave near the Himalayan shrine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditates at a holy cave near Kedarnath Shrine in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

Ahead of the last phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedaranth shrine in Uttarakhand on Saturday. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand and is scheduled to pay obeisance at Himalayan shrine of Badrinath on Sunday.

PM Modi trekked a distance of two km to the cave. He also meditated at the Holy cave near the Himalayan shrine. According to news agency ANI, PM Modi will begin his meditation in a few hours and it will continue till tomorrow morning. The entry of security personnel and media have been restricted in the vicinity of the cave.

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the last two years. The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early in May.

Dressed in a grey traditional Pahari attire, Modi offered prayers at the temple for around half-an-hour and undertook circumambulation of the holy shrine. He also reviewed the re-development projects in Kedarnath.

Prior to his visit, the prime minister’s office had sought Election Commission’s nod to which the poll body had “reminded” that the model code of conduct is still in force while giving its nod to the visit.

The campaigning for the seventh and the last phase of the 2019 general elections came to a close on Friday and the voting will be conducted on 59 Lok Sabha seats on Sunday.

PM Modi arrived at the Jolly Grant airport this morning. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister’s visit, DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.

