WATCH: PM Narendra Modi tears up while talking to one of the injured in Midnapore hospital

PM Narendra Modi visits the victims in the local hospital. (PTI)

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Midnapore on Monday, a portion of a tent collapsed leaving nearly 24 people injured, many of whom have been admitted to the local hospital. After his speech, the prime minister visited the hospital to meet the injured. According to a video posted by news agency ANI, “#WATCH PM Narendra Modi tears up while talking to one of the injured people in a hospital. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM’s rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal.”

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi tears up while talking to one of the injured people in hospital. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM’s rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/04AOX9CJri — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018

While the Prime Minister’s speech was going on this morning, the portion of the tent near the entrance gate, that was erected to provide shelter from rain, collapsed. Following which he instructed his personal stuff, doctor and Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel to jump into action and look after those who are injured. the injured were carried to the hospital by ambulance in the PM’s convoy.

An official told PTI that many BJP supporters climbed the tent while the prime minister’s speech was going on. “Even after the tent collapsed, the people present there helping others. No one fled. They maintained discipline,” he added. According to an eyewitness, the structure which was covered in tarpaulin could not withstand the weight of so many people.

In a statement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government will provide all medical assistance to the injured persons, and wrote in her twitter account, “We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment.”