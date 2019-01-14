Watch: PM Narendra Modi pitches for giving priority to first time voters

PM Modi was interacting with the BJP booth workers from Tamil Nadu through video conference from the national capital. (BJP/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for giving priority to first time voters. He said that to tap their potential it is important to understand them. “Make first time voters first priority, the first time voter isn’t interested in dynasty, he is interested in development, first time voter isn’t interested in promises, he is interested in performance, first time voter isn’t interested in drama, he is interested in delivery,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.

PM Modi was interacting with the BJP booth workers from Tamil Nadu through video conference from the national capital. Modi also stressed on the role of small scale industries. “When it comes to India’s growth story and the role of small industries, small is big. Small industries may seem small but their impact on employment and bringing people out of poverty is big,” said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, a two day conference of the Chief Electoral Officers of all the States and UTs was organised by the Election commission on January 11th and 12th. A comprehensive review of poll preparedness of the states prior to the General elections 2019 was conducted through these two days. CEC Sunil Arora had emphasised the fact that the electoral roll that is currently under the process of revision and finalisation will be used in the forthcoming General elections.

Recently, the Supreme Court declined urgent hearing of a plea seeking linking of Voter ID cards with Aadhaar numbers to curtail bogus and duplicate voting in elections. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranajan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the plea would come up for hearing in due course and refused to grant urgent hearing to it.