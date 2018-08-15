WATCH: PM Narendra Modi mingles with kids at Red Fort after Independence Day speech

PM Narendra Modi met with the kids after his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after delivering his 82-minute long speech on the occasion of Independence Day, met the kids present at the Red Fort to attend the celebrations. The Prime Minister got off his car along with the security personnel and went to the kids. He was welcomed by the children who cheered and shook hands with him. Some students were also seen clicking selfies with the Prime Minister. He walked for a few minutes before going back to his car.

The Prime Minister has been following the same practice for the last few years. In 2017 too, he had mingled with school children after his address to the nation. The children dressed in white, green and saffron rushed to him after he ended his speech.

Here is the video –

Earlier in his speech, Narendra Modi announced that his government will launch an ambitious healthcare scheme on September 25 this year which will benefit 50 crore citizens of the country. In what was his last speech before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said that Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan (Ayushman Bharat) will be launched on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

“The healthcare initiatives of the government will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians,” he said. “It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare.”

Talking about India’s economic growth in the last four years, PM Modi said India will be the engine of growth for the world economy for the next three decades as the “sleeping elephant” has started to run on the back of structural reforms like GST. “Prior to 2014, India was likened to policy paralysis and delayed reforms. “India was considered among ‘fragile five’ but today the world is seeing it as a destination of multi-billion dollar investment. The narrative has changed,” he said.

The prime minister added that government’s motto is reform, perform and transform. Red tape has been replaced with ‘red carpet’, propelling India on the ease of doing business ranking, he said.