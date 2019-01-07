Watch| PM Narendra Modi hits out at Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, refers NTR as ‘true icon of Telugu pride’

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 12:35 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the current Andhra Pradesh leadership on Sunday, while addressing a batch of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Anantapur, via video conference.

PM Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the current Andhra Pradesh leadership on Sunday, while addressing a batch of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Anantapur, via video conference. He said that the leadership has ‘stabbed’ former Andhra CM NT Rama Rao in the back, and referred to him as the ‘true icon of Telugu pride’.

“NTR was the true icon of Telugu Pride and led the ‘Congress Mukt’ Bharat movement with the Anti-Congress national front. He never forgave Congress for hurting the Telugu Pride and its betrayal of Telugu interests,” PM Modi said as per ANI.

Hitting out of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said, “Today NT Rama Rao’s own son-in-law has bent his head before the Congress, to save his power. And in the process, the leadership has stabbed NTR in the back while also hurt Telegu interests,” which Rama Rao protected.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch| PM Narendra Modi hits out at Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, refers NTR as ‘true icon of Telugu pride’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition