Watch| PM Narendra Modi hits out at Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, refers NTR as ‘true icon of Telugu pride’

PM Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the current Andhra Pradesh leadership on Sunday, while addressing a batch of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Anantapur, via video conference. He said that the leadership has ‘stabbed’ former Andhra CM NT Rama Rao in the back, and referred to him as the ‘true icon of Telugu pride’.

“NTR was the true icon of Telugu Pride and led the ‘Congress Mukt’ Bharat movement with the Anti-Congress national front. He never forgave Congress for hurting the Telugu Pride and its betrayal of Telugu interests,” PM Modi said as per ANI.

Hitting out of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, Modi said, “Today NT Rama Rao’s own son-in-law has bent his head before the Congress, to save his power. And in the process, the leadership has stabbed NTR in the back while also hurt Telegu interests,” which Rama Rao protected.