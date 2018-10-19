WATCH: PM Narendra Modi hands over keys of houses to PMAY-G beneficiaries in Shirdi



Launched in 2016, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana is a flagship programme of Prime Minister Modi. (PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over the keys of houses to Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin beneficiaries in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that “from today, over 2.5 lakh people of Maharashtra are proud owners of their own homes”. He congratulated all the beneficiaries who got the keys of their homes.

The prime minister also interacted with the beneficiaries from various districts of the state through video conference. He expressed happiness in handing over new houses to over two lakh beneficiaries and said that it was a big step towards the fight against poverty.

Underlining the efforts of his government in ensuring housing for all, the Prime Minister said that over 1.25 crore houses have been built in the last four years. He further said that every house built under the programme is not only of good quality but also has a toilet, gas connection and electricity.

Launched in 2016, Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana is a flagship programme of Prime Minister Modi. Under the programme, the government aims to provide an environmentally safe and pucca house to every rural household by 2022. In its first phase, the government has set a target of building one crore houses by March 2019.

This year in August, the Ministry of Rural Development informed that a total of 1.07 crore rural houses have been constructed over the last four years (2014-15 to 2017-18). This include 38.20 lakh houses approved under PMAY-G and 68.64 lakh sanctioned under the Indira Awaas Yojana.