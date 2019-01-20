Watch: PM Modi quotes dialogue from movie ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ at a film event

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 3:47 PM

The prime minister said that films play a big role in the growth of the tourism sector, which gives employment to even the poorest people, even ‘chaiwala’. He further said that the just like Indian films, the country is changing too.

Source: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quoted a dialogue from the war-film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ at an event in Mumbai to ask the audience “How’s the josh?”. The dialogue by PM Modi garnered cheer and applause from the audience that comprised of people from different age groups. Some of them even answered with a spirited “High, Sir!”.

Modi was in Mumbai on Saturday to inaugurate the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

The film starring rising star Vicky Kaushal has received a positive response from the audience, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

PM Modi also talked about how important the cinema in India was and added that films and society are a reflection of each other.

“The country is changing and finding its own solutions. If there are a million problems, there are also a billion solutions,” he said.

He also praised the popularity of Indian cinema overseas and said that it contributes to the “soft power” of the country.

“A single-window system for obtaining permissions for film shoots and related matters are on the anvil,” he added.

PM Modi also suggested the film fraternity to organise a ‘global film summit’ on the similar lines of World Economic Summit at Davos.

“Films also play a big role in the growth of the tourism sector, which gives employment to even the poorest people, even ‘chaiwala’ makes money when tourism grows,” he said.

