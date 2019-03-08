Watch: PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. he also laid the foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated several developmental projects including the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. PM Modi arrived at the Babatpur airport early morning and headed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Flanked by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi reached the temple where he performed a special puja. Tight security arrangements were put in place in view of PM Modi’s visit. After offering prayers to Lord Shiva here, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and beautification of the temple.

Watch video:



Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that Baba Vishwanath Temple at Varanasi is a place of faith and belief of crores of people. He said that once the corridor becomes operational, it will be a role model for all temples and their safety and security.

The 50-fee wide corridor will provide direct access to the pilgrims from river Ganga. The corridor is expected to become operation by next year. As of now pilgrims have to walk through narrow lanes to reach the temple.

This is PM Modi’s probably last visit to Varanasi ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections schedule. He is likely to seek re-election from here.