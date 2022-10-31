WATCH: PM Modi falls silent, moved to tears as he recalls victims of Morbi tragedy

A day after a tragic bridge collapse in poll-bound Gujarat’s Morbi City claimed the lives of at least 133 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday turned speechless, breaking down while addressing an event in Banaskantha.

“The accident in Morbi is horrifying and painful at the same time,” said PM Modi in Gujarati, as he tried to hold back his tears. “After the incident, I was not sure if today’s gathering at Banskantha would take place. If I am standing here, it is because of the strength and courage I have received from your love and support,” added PM Modi.

Modi was attending an event in Banaskantha district’s Tharad where he laid the foundation stone for several water related projects worth Rs 8,000 crore in the arid region, including constructions of a canal, several check dams and water pipelines.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi broke down, remembering the deceased in Morbi, in Kevadia where he was paying homage to Sardat Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

“I am in Kevadia, but my heart goes out to those who died in the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy,” said PM Modi. Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the state, will be arriving at Morbi on Tuesday afternoon, said the Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Opposition on Monday cornered PM Modi using his own words against him. Referring to a speech he had made after the Bengal bridge collapse in 2016, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and wrote, “Reminds me of the Act of God and Act of fraud speech given by the Prime Minister when a bridge in WB collapsed.”

On the other hand, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, who is in Gujarat to participate in political rallies ahead of the state assembly polls, took to Twitter and wrote, “Of course Modi ji should know as CM Gujarat he built up coterie of favoured Civil Contractors who are now taking contracts all over India in BJP ruled States and in GOI,”

