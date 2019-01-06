Watch: People realise ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s tenure was better, says Shashi Tharoor

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 10:31 PM

Even as discussions are on in the country over the making of the movie , "The Accidental Prime Minister", based on former PM Manmohan Singh, his party colleague and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has come out in support of the former.

Shashi Tharoor

Even as discussions are on in the country over the making of the movie , “The Accidental Prime Minister”, based on former PM Manmohan Singh, his party colleague and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has come out in support of the former.

Taking to Twitter, Tharoor wrote, “There’s no doubt in my mind that the Accidental Prime Minister was a lot better for our country than the “Acchedin”tal Prime Minister.”

He was also quoted by ANI as saying, “If you look at 10 years of Manmohan Singh’S Prime Ministership, you will find good period of economic growth and record economic growth in some cases. You see a period that looks like a golden period for India. Since last 5 years the country has seen disaster of demonetisation, GST drama, increase in communal polarisation and cow vigilantism. Therefore when people look at those 10 years of the former PM, they feel that they had a much better PM than they are having for the last 4 and a half years.”

Earlier today, while pointing out that there was growing frustration among NDA partners he told PTI, “There is evidently a growing frustration among the members of the NDA, with the authoritarian one-man show that we have seen under the current government and the fact that some allies of the BJP are now beginning to desert the sinking ship is a telling sign that all is not well within the alliance.”

