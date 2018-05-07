Watch: Patiala government college girls thrash professor for sending obscene messages

The news about the same surfaced after a video showing the incident was widely circulated on social media. (Photo: Video grab)

The girls of a government college in Patiala thrashed a professor for allegedly sending obscene messages to them. The news about the same surfaced after a video showing the incident was widely circulated on social media. According to ANI, the video is dated May 6 and the incident took place at the Government College for Girls in Patiala. The whole deal was then captured on camera and circulated on the internet. The messages, according to news agency ANI, were sent to the girls on their mobile phones. The girls even staged a protest in the campus seeking action against the accused professor.

As can be seen in the video, two girl students dragged the accused professor through a road on the campus, while another student was recording the incident on camera. Some other girls soon joined them and they can be seen slapping the accused. The professor was then made to kneel down and apologize to the girls with his hands folded in front of the girls.

This is not the first case, where a professor has been accused of harassing girl students. Earlier this year, a Jawaharlal Nehru University professor was accused of sexually harassing several women students. Following this accusation, students had staged protests in the campus and sought the suspension of the professor from the varsity. The professor was also arrested by the police and later released on bail.