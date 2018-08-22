WATCH: Parents thrown off bike, Bengaluru child miraculously survives accident

In the video of the incident shared on social media, the biker can be seen trying to overtake a scooter on the highway. (Source: YouTube)

In a miraculous incident, a child survived a road accident in Bengaluru as the bike he was travelling on kept moving in traffic with the child even after his parents were thrown off after the impact. The incident was recorded on the dash cam of another driver and the video of the same has been shared widely on social media platforms. The incident reportedly took place at around 3:30 PM on Sunday when the family was on its way to Bengaluru from Nelamangala, around 30 km away.

In the video of the incident shared on social media, the biker can be seen trying to overtake a scooter on the highway but rams into another two-wheeler. In the act, the biker and his wife are thrown off the bike which was moving at a high speed.

However, the child who was sitting on the front side of the bike remained there as it continued to move without a pause. The video shows the bike moving between cars and narrowly missing a truck as it slows down and hits the central verge across the road and stops after hitting it. Amazingly, the bike didn’t hit a single vehicle.

Here is the video of the incident –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After covering some distance, the bike slowed down and went towards the divider. The child safely landed on grass as commuters are seen rushing to his rescue. The child survived without any injury though his parents were hurt. None of them were wearing helmets.