Watch: Pakistani politician sings ‘Saare jahan se achha Hindustan humara’, terms Article 370 internal matter of India

Altaf Hussain is a Pakistani politician. He is the founder of Muttahida Quami Movement. He has welcomes the Indian government’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani politician and Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has welcomed India’s move to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In a video released on Saturday from London where Hussain is living in exile, he said that the revocation of Article 370 is absolutely an internal matter of India.

“The Government of India took this decision with the overwhelming support of the people of India,” he said in an address in London on Saturday.

The video, which was shared by news agency ANI, also shows Hussain singing “Sare jahan se accha, Hindustan hamaraa” — a patriotic song penned by poet Muhammad Iqbal in the praise of the motherland. The poem was published in the weekly journal ‘Ittehad’ in 1904. It was publicly recited by Iqbal at Government College, Lahore in British India (now in Pakistan) and became an ‘anthem’ of opposition to the British rule.

Hussain is an influential leader in urban areas of Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh, including its restive port city of Karachi. He claims to represent the Urdu-speaking migrants who moved to Pakistan with the partition of India in 1947.

He further said that Pakistan’s civil and military establishments have been misleading the people of the country over Kashmir for the last 72 years.

He said that Pakistan invaded Jammu and Kashmir and used people of the tribal belt. Hussain said that it was Pakistani government that provided arms to the tribal belt people to attack and free Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, he said, “the J&K Maharaja approached India for help, consenting to merge the princely state with India”.

He also noted that Pakistan fought four wars with India over the region but faced a humiliating defeat in all wars.

Highlighting the plight of minorities in Pakistan, he said, “Pakistan’s military butchered unarmed and defenseless innocent Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Hazarwalls, Gilgitis.”