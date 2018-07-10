Watch: Pakistani Islamist admits role in UN report bashing India on Kashmir

India had taken strong objection to the United Nations report published on the issue of human rights violation in Kashmir. (MEA)

Days after the release of UN report on Kashmir that chided India for human rights violations, a Canada-based Pakistani Islamist has admitted having been in touch with the chief of the UN body which brought out the report. Zafar Bangash, who is based in Toronto, said that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zaid Ra’ad al-Hussein, was in constant touch with him during the preparation of the report on Kashmir.

#WATCH: Zafar Bangash, Imam at Islamic Society of York Region’s Mosque & a Pakistani Canadian, claims he had a role in producing UN Report on J&K; says ‘We, the friends of Kashmir, also have a role in the production of this report.’ #Canada pic.twitter.com/43i88ZD9ap — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Zafar Bangash is an Islamic movement journalist and an Imam at the Islamic Society of York Region’s Mosque. Zafar’s remarks came during his address at an event which was also attended by President of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Sardar Masood Khan, reported ANI.

“I can say it to you, and I say it with all humility, but with great pride that we `The Friends of Kashmir’ also have a role in the production of this (UN) report. In fact, I had personal correspondence with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, e-mail correspondence in which he responded to my personal letter and e-mail saying that he would like to have access to both sides of Line of Control, that means in Azad Kashmir and Indian occupied Kashmir,” ANI quoted Zafar as saying.

Confessing of lobbying and consultation with officials in Islamabad, Bangesh added, “I responded to him (Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein) after speaking to the Foreign Office spokesperson in Pakistan, Mr. Nafees Zakaria, who used to be the Consul General in Toronto, and he assured that Pakistan would welcome the UN High Commissioner and their representatives to Pakistan and they will facilitate their visit to Azad Kashmir.”

India had taken strong objection to the United Nations report published on the issue of human rights violation in Kashmir. The United Nations said that Indian security forces have used excessive force in Kashmir and killed and wounded numerous civilians since 2016. UN had called for an international inquiry into alleged violations in the disputed territory.

Soon after the UN released its report, India rejected the allegations and questioned the intent behind bringing out such a report. “India rejects the report. It is fallacious, tendentious and motivated. We question intent in bringing out report. It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said on the report by Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.