WATCH| Paharganj Fire: Delhi Police’s quick thinking rescues couple from building engulfed in flames

Paharganj fire: In a video that has gone viral from the lanes of Delhi’s Paharganj, a couple was rescued by police after a fire broke out around 6 am early Wednesday morning. The couple were trapped in a building when the local police received a call about the fire in a street of Chuna Mandi in Paharganj. The fire began on the first floor of the building and trapped people who were on upper floors as they were sleeping at the time.

The flames made going upstairs and saving people trapped there a difficult ask. At that time, a couple was seen crying for help, with the woman hanging from the grill of the building’s balcony on the second floor.

Cops, in an act of immense courage and good presence of mind, then entered through the balcony and made a human chain to reach the second floor and rescued her husband. A police official was quoted as saying by PTI that the staff without caring for their lives, reached the balcony of the second floor, made a human chain to reach the parapet.

The woman, who was about to fall down, was saved first and later her husband was also rescued in a similar fashion. Head constable Manoj Kumar and constables Sandeep and Amit then broke open the lock of an adjacent building and formed a human chain to enter the second-floor balcony and rescue the trapped couple.

