WATCH: Opposition parties may need a ‘#MeToo campaign’ if they form an alliance with Congress, says Rajnath Singh

The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said that a situation may arise when all Opposition parties, who form an alliance with Congress, may need to run a #MeToo campaign after being ditched by the grand old party. While addressing a BJP youth event in Hyderabad on Saturday, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that no force on earth was able to save any party, who formed an alliance with Congress

“Jo bhi Congress ke saath gaya, usko mitne se duniya ki koi taakat nahi bacha paayi. Baad mein kahin aise haalat na ho jaayein, saari vipakshi partiyan gathbandhan kar lein aur bad mein jab Congress se dhoka kha jaayein,to #MeToo campaign chalane ke liye majboor ho jaayein (Whoever goes with the Congress will be wiped out. No force on earth can save anyone planning to go with the Congress. Later there may be a situation, when all opposition parties, who formed the grand alliance, will be forces to start a MeToo campaign, after being taken for a ride by the Congress),” he said.

#WATCH: Home Minister Rajnath Singh says, “baad mein kahin aise haalat na ho jaayein, saari vipakshi partiyan aapas me gathbandhan kar lein aur fir bad mein jab Congress se wo dhoka kha jaayein, to me #MeToo campaign chalane ke liye majboor ho jaayein” pic.twitter.com/F3X86HfrlR — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2018

He also lashed out at the Opposition and said they do not have any agenda. Rajnath said that Opposition’s only agenda right now is to stop PM Modi. The union minister is among the top central BJP leaders who are in Hyderabad for the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

The MeToo movement started in India after Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta alleged Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of a 2008 film. Since then, many high-profile names from entertainment and other industries have been accused of inappropriate behaviour at the workplace.