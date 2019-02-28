Watch: One pilot project completed, time for real one, says PM Modi

By: | Published: February 28, 2019 10:38 PM

In a surprise move, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said his government decided to release Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday.

pm modi, pm narendra modi, india pakistan tensions, indo pak tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CSIR’s Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2016-2018 ceremony in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reaction minutes after Pakistan’s announcement that they would release Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, said, “Abhi abhi ek pilot project pura ho gaya. Abhi real karna hai, pehle toh practice thi (One pilot project is completed. Its now time to do real. Earlier was a practice)”

The PM while felicitating scientists at Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in the national capital said that while they spend their lives in laboratories, it is a custom to make ‘pilot project’first after which scalability is done. “Just now one pilot project has been completed. Now we have to make it real, earlier it was just practice,” he added as per Indian Express.

In a surprise move, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said his government decided to release Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. “As a peace gesture, we have decided to release the Indian pilot in our custody,” he added as per the agency.

The IAF meanwhile expressed its happiness for the news of its officer. Dismissed suggestions that it was a goodwill measure from the neighbouring country stating it was in line with the Geneva Conventions.

“We are very happy Abhinandan will be freed tomorrow and look forward to his return,” Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kapoor was addressing a media briefing along with the Navy and Army officials, after the news of Varthaman’s release came in.

“As far as IAF is concerned, we are happy that our pilot, who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan, is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with Geneva conventions,” the agency further quoted him as saying.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: One pilot project completed, time for real one, says PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition