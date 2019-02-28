Watch: One pilot project completed, time for real one, says PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CSIR’s Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology 2016-2018 ceremony in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reaction minutes after Pakistan’s announcement that they would release Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, said, “Abhi abhi ek pilot project pura ho gaya. Abhi real karna hai, pehle toh practice thi (One pilot project is completed. Its now time to do real. Earlier was a practice)”

The PM while felicitating scientists at Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology in the national capital said that while they spend their lives in laboratories, it is a custom to make ‘pilot project’first after which scalability is done. “Just now one pilot project has been completed. Now we have to make it real, earlier it was just practice,” he added as per Indian Express.

In a surprise move, Pakistan PM Imran Khan said his government decided to release Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. “As a peace gesture, we have decided to release the Indian pilot in our custody,” he added as per the agency.

The IAF meanwhile expressed its happiness for the news of its officer. Dismissed suggestions that it was a goodwill measure from the neighbouring country stating it was in line with the Geneva Conventions.

“We are very happy Abhinandan will be freed tomorrow and look forward to his return,” Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, assistant chief of Air Staff, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kapoor was addressing a media briefing along with the Navy and Army officials, after the news of Varthaman’s release came in.

“As far as IAF is concerned, we are happy that our pilot, who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan, is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with Geneva conventions,” the agency further quoted him as saying.