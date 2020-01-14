WATCH: On hospital visit, miffed Akhilesh Yadav asks medical officer to ‘get out’

The former CM can be seen telling the doctor that he could be “RSS or BJP’s man” and should not speak. (IE)

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lost his temper at a senior emergency medical officer and asked him to leave the room as he went to see an injured at a hospital in Chhibramau town of Kannuaj. Yadav was speaking to the injured and enquiring whether he had received any compensation from the state government. The patient replied in the negative, but the on-duty emergency doctor intervened and said that the compensation had been paid to the victim. At this, the former Chief Minister got angry at the doctor and asked him not to intervene. He also told the doctor that he was the government’s man and should refrain from taking sides.

In a video that has been shared by news agency ANI, the former CM can be seen telling the doctor that he could be “RSS or BJP’s man” and should not speak. “You are the government’s man, you should not speak. I know what the government is. You can’t take the government’s side. You are a very small officer. You can be an RSS man, a BJP man. You can’t say what he (victim) is saying to me. Go away, leave this place,” Akhilesh said.

The SP chief later turned to people present there in the room and asked what was the designation of the doctor and where he belongs. When he was told the officer was an emergency medical officer and belonged to Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav quipped, “This is why he is taking side.” He was referring to UP CM Yogi Adityanath who also comes from Gorakhpur.

The medical officer later explained what happened at the hospital and said: “I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn’t get the compensation cheque, I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, former CM Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the room.”

Akhilesh Yadav came under fire for his ‘arrogant’ behavior with the senior medical officer. BJP also attacked the SP chief and said: “Akhilesh’s biggest achievement is to be the son of Mulayam Singh ji … He became the Chief Minister in the name of the father, but how to behave courteously, how to treat people and how to deal with old people, all these things have to be learned. But what can be expected from someone who has not respected his father?”