WATCH: On camera, AAP, BJP leaders spar over government schools in Delhi 

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday started arguing and taunting each other over the latter’s allegations of “school scam” in the national capital. BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia and AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj had their gloves off and laid into each other in front of schools across Delhi. Both party spokespersons tweeted their versions of the argument on social media.

The main cause behind the heated arguments that broke in front of the cameras was BJP’s corruption claim against the Arvind Kejriwal government, alleging that the ruling party in the national capital never built 500 new schools as it had promised. The BJP further claimed that Kejriwal manipulated the cost of rebuilding schools by artificially hiking prices and misappropriating funds.

#2

भाग केजरीवाल भाग 🤣

यह दूसरा स्कूल था जहां आप के प्रवक्ता ले कर गए



वादा 500 स्कूल बनाने का था



पहला पुराना स्कूल आप सरकार द्वारा नहीं बनवाया गया है



दूसरा स्कूल आप प्रवक्ता खुद मान रहे हैं अभी बन रहा है



500 की सूची बार बार माँगने पर भी नहीं दी

खुद देखिए #AAPNahinPaap pic.twitter.com/9wWY6mGMku — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) August 31, 2022

Earlier, Bhatia had challenged Kejriwal to show at least one school built by his government. Taking up Bhatia on his challenge, Bharadwaj invited him today. However, the AAP leader claimed that Bhatia was unwilling to enter the school and “ran away.”

In the video shared by Bharadwaj, Bhatia can be seen entering his car outside a school while the AAP leaders surrounding him and shouting, “Bhaag gaye (He’s running away),” Bharadwaj was heard saying.

बार-बार रुकने का आग्रह करने पर भी @gauravbh स्कूल के अंदर नहीं गए और भाग गए। उनको कहा कि अभी तो 498 स्कूल और देखने हैं चलिए, मगर वे नहीं माने और भाग गए। pic.twitter.com/WFhOxOzgTF — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) August 31, 2022

While pointing at a school, Bhatia said, ” He (Bharadwaj) took me to a school built in 1966. The second school has been under construction for the past eight and a half years.” As Bhatia was talking, Bharadwaj kept on interrupting him saying, “Darr gaye?” (Got scared)

“We told him there are 498 more schools, let us see them, but he refused and fled,” Bharadwaj tweeted. Bhatia, however, countered him saying the AAP leader was refusing to share with him the list of schools the Kejriwal government has built since coming to power in Delhi.

Over the past few weeks, the battle between AAP and BJP has intensified. After the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, the BJP accused the Kejriwal government of corruption.

On the other hand, the AAP has alleged that the BJP tried to lure, threaten and intimidate AAP MLAs and ministers, including Sisodia, to topple the Kejriwal government for Rs 20 crore each.