WATCH: Officials struggle to catch stray cattle as CM Adityanath’s deadline nears



UP CM Adityanath has directed that all stray cattle should be shifted to cow shelters by January 10. (IE)

A day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath ordered to shift all stray cattle to cow shelters, a catch cow mission has started across the state. But the officials are finding it difficult to catch them on streets. In a video report by India TV, the government officials in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Pryagraaj can be seen running behind cattle to catch them.

On Saturday, UP CM Adityanath directed that all stray cattle should be shifted to cow shelters by January 10. The order came days after reports emerged that the farmers in western UP had locked up stray cattle in schools and hospitals to protect their crops from being destroyed.

ANI reports that 700 cows were locked up inside a school and primary health centre in Aligarh by farmers last month. The report also suggests that farmers in Bulandshahr are spending nights on their farms to protect their crops from stray cattle.

Following the CM’s direction, Basti district magistrate started a helpline for the public to report stray cattle. The ‘cattle conservation’ helpline number is 05542-245555. People can report about stray cattle in the district on the given number.

Earlier, the Yogi government introduced a levy of 0.5 per cent as cow welfare cess on eight public sector infrastructure companies to fund the construction and maintenance of cow shelters in the state.

The government will also ask mandi parishads to pay 2 per cent of their income for cow welfare. The opposition parties criticised the move saying that the cow protection was the job of the government, not the people. “Then why to burden people,” SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi told PTI that the government will issue a notification within a week on the new cess under its ‘gau kalyan’ scheme. The cabinet has also approved a scheme to set up the ‘gauvansh ashray sthals’. The government will also revive ‘Kanji House’ system for holding impounded cattle in the state.