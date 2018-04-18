Watch: Officer manhandled in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki during board meeting

The officer was allegedly beaten up by the chairperson’s husband along with his supporters. (Screenshot from ANI video)

In a shocking incident, an executive officer of the Barabanki Nagar Panchyat was allegedly thrashed by a number of people during a board meeting. As per ANI, the officer was beaten up after he allegedly verbally abused and manhandled Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Anshu Singh. The police have registered the case against both parties. The video of the alleged incident is out on social media.

Earlier this year, another video had gone viral in which Jharkhand BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav was seen slapping a district transport officer over removal of a name-plate from his personal car at Latehar. The video showed the BJP leader coming forward and launching an all-out attack on the officer without provocation of any kind.

Rajdhani Yadav hit district transport officer F Barla several times as the latter was seen speaking on his mobile. When Barla asked the reason behind acting so violently, Yadav replied back asaying saying: “Marenge nahin? Tumhaara maalik hum hain re (Shall I not hit you? I am your master)”.

Even as Barla was also seen pushing Yadav which he described as in self-defence during the scuffle, Yadav’s attack on him was very intense.

Recently, a video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also out in which he was allegedly seen slapping a security guard. The video was allegedly shot when he was campaigning in in Sardarpur for the local body elections.