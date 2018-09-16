WATCH: Nurses beat doctor accused of molestation with slippers in Bihar’s Katihar

The doctor was accused of molestation by one of the female workers of a hospital in Sadar area.

A group of nurses on Sunday thrashed a doctor who allegedly molested a female co-worker at a hospital in Bihar’s Katihar. The incident was captured on camera and the video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. In this video, the nurses can be seen beating the doctor with slippers. The doctor was accused of molestation by one of the female workers of a hospital in Sadar area. The incident reportedly took place when the female staff of the hospital went to senior authorities with their complaint.

The doctor was called upon and while the discussions were going on, the nurses demanded the authorities to hand him over to them. Soon after, they launched an attack on the accused doctor and started beating him. Other doctors and senior surgeons also had to save themselves during the attack. Later, the accused, a civil surgeon, fled the scene.

#WATCH: Nurses of a hospital in Katihar beat up a doctor who allegedly molested a female medical staff. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/CgoEiN97VA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

The district administration intervened in the matter and deployed police in the hospital premises to avoid any untoward incident. The officials have assured the agitating nurses of adequate action. They said that the accused will be punished after looking at the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the victim was in shock after the incident, and was later admitted to the hospital.