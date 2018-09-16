​​​
  3. WATCH: Nurses beat doctor accused of molestation with slippers in Bihar’s Katihar

WATCH: Nurses beat doctor accused of molestation with slippers in Bihar’s Katihar

The incident was captured on camera and the video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle.

By: | Published: September 16, 2018 5:32 PM
bihar doctor incident, bihar doctors beaten, bihar sadar doctor beaten, bihar doctor beaten, nurse beat doctor in bihar, bihar nurse thrash doctors The doctor was accused of molestation by one of the female workers of a hospital in Sadar area.

A group of nurses on Sunday thrashed a doctor who allegedly molested a female co-worker at a hospital in Bihar’s Katihar. The incident was captured on camera and the video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle. In this video, the nurses can be seen beating the doctor with slippers. The doctor was accused of molestation by one of the female workers of a hospital in Sadar area. The incident reportedly took place when the female staff of the hospital went to senior authorities with their complaint.

The doctor was called upon and while the discussions were going on, the nurses demanded the authorities to hand him over to them. Soon after, they launched an attack on the accused doctor and started beating him. Other doctors and senior surgeons also had to save themselves during the attack. Later, the accused, a civil surgeon, fled the scene.

Here is the video of the incident

The district administration intervened in the matter and deployed police in the hospital premises to avoid any untoward incident. The officials have assured the agitating nurses of adequate action. They said that the accused will be punished after looking at the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the victim was in shock after the incident, and was later admitted to the hospital.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top