WATCH: Not elected to clean your toilets: Sadhvi Pragya tells people in Sehore

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI/File Photo)

Newly-elected BJP Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, on Sunday said that she did not become an MP to get “toilets and drains cleaned”. She was attending a meeting of party workers in Sehore when locals complained to her about the lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the city. “We have not been elected to get your drains cleaned. Even we have not been elected to get your toilets cleaned. But we will remain fully honest towards fulfilling the responsibilities for which we have been elected,” Thakur can be heard saying this in a video posted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Her remarks came at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government has been pushing the ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ as one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world. Modi had launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ in 2014 to achieve universal sanitation coverage. Under Budget 2019, the Swachh Bharat Mission has been expanded to focus on managing solid waste in every village. The initiative aims to achieve Swachh Bharat by 2019, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

The firebrand BJP MP had contested the Lok Sabha polls against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal constituency. During her election campaign, she made several controversial statements. Earlier in May, she triggered a political row by calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “patriot”, drawing flak from many politicians and her own party. PM Narendra Modi had condemned Pragya’s remarks on Godse. She later tendered an apology for her remarks.

In April, she again courted controversy when she claimed that the former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks after she cursed him for “torturing” her while she was in custody in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Pragya is currently facing trial under stringent sections of The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court and is out on bail.