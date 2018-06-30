WATCH: No stretcher available in Maharashtra hospital, relatives drag patient with the help of bedsheet

The hospital, however, has denied these allegations.(Twitter)

In a shocking video that has emerged from Maharashtra’s Nanded, the relatives of a patient were forced to drag her with the help of a bedsheet due to the unavailability of a stretcher. The incident took place at a government hospital in Maharashtra. The video that went viral on Thursday and has drawn a lot of apathy. It yet again portrays the sad reality of the country’s hospitals.

The lack of infrastructure and facilities increases the patients suffering and has become a very prevalent situation these days. The woman had come to the hospital with a fractured leg and after treatment, she was released with a plastered leg but because there were no stretchers her relatives had to resort to a bedsheet to take her out of the hospital premises.

The hospital, however, has denied these allegations. The dean of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital, Chandrakant Mhaske told ANI that they have ordered an inquiry into the incident. He added that the relatives were asked to wait for a few minutes but decided to take the patient away.

“Ordered inquiry into the incident, but as per officials present there, the patient was told a stretcher is about to get free, but relatives did not wait and took her. We have also not received any complaint,” Mhaske was quoted as saying by ANI.

When FinancialExpress.com contacted the dean office, he remained unavailable for a comment.

Earlier this year, a similar incident took place in Bihar’s Patna where a child was referred to the cardiology department for an electrocardiogram (ECG). His father took him in his arms with an oxygen cylinder as the hospital allegedly denied him a stretcher.

The Head of Department (HOD) of Patna Medical College and Hospital’s (PMCH) Pediatrics Department were sent a show cause notice later.