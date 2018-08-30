WATCH: No end to VVIP culture? Madhya Pradesh sports minister’s car allowed on railway platform in Gwalior

In yet another incident of VVIP culture in Madhya Pradesh, state Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia’s car was allowed to drive onto railway platform in Gwalior by the authorities just to ensure she won’t have to walk to the gates after deboarding the train. The visuals show that the vehicle was allowed to enter platform number 1 through the gate even as a signboard reads “crossing the gate or fencing invites a fine of Rs 500”. This caused massive inconvenience to other passengers on the platform who were waiting to board the train and also those who were to deboard the train. The video also shows police officials escorting the vehicle.

The whole incident was caught on camera leading to an embarrassment for the BJP government and giving ammunition to the opposition just ahead of the Assembly polls.

While the Congress alleged that this shows the BJP’s mindset, the Minister herself said that “she was not aware of the rules”.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, there are reports doing the rounds that no action has been taken against any of the railway officials and the Minister’s staff for violating the rule by allowing the vehicle on the platform.

This is not the first incident of VVIP culture in Madhya Pradesh. Last week, another incident of “VVIP raj” in the state came to notice after a man was caught on camera arguing with police after violating traffic rules and claiming himself to be the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.