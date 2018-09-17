WATCH: ‘No big deal!’ BJP MP Nishikant Dubey invokes Krishna after worker washes his feet, drinks soiled water

Bharatiya Janata Party Nishikant Dubey landed in a controversy when he allowed a BJP worker to wash his feet and then drink the same water at a public event in his parliamentary constituency Gooda on Sunday. The entire incident, caught on camera, shows a BJP worker identified as Pawan washing Dubey’s feet and drinking the dirty water amid cheers of ‘Pawan bhai zindabad’.

The video and pictures of the incident have now gone viral on the internet and Dubey has been trolled on social media.

Dubey was in his home constituency on Sunday. At an event where the MP laid the foundation stone of Kanbhara bridge, Pawan was first seen washing the feet of Dubey, then wiping them with a piece of cloth and later drinking the soiled water from the pan which he had used to store the water.

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand’s Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018



While Dubey came in for sharp criticism, he defended himself saying Pawan washed and drank the water out of respect for him. In a post on Facebook, he said that one day he will wash-drink the feet of a BJP worker like Pawan.

“If a worker is expressing gratitude by washing my feet, what’s the big deal? Washing feet of a guest is a custom in Jharkhand… why to give it a political touch?” he asked.

“Is washing feet of your guest wrong? Ask your ancestors. In Mahabharat, Krishnaji had also washed the feet. I am ashed of such mentality,” he added in his post.

“One day I will get an opportunity to wash-drink the feet water of a worker like Pawan. Today I am living a public life because of people like him,” he said in his post further.