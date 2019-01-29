Watch: Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about George Fernandes

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 7:13 PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke down while talking about former Union minister George Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about George Fernandes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke down while talking about former Union minister George Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar referred to George Fernandes as a “guardian” for everyone, and not just a minister.

“George Fernandes fought against emergency that was imposed on the country. In 1994, under his leadership the new party was formed and his leadership and guidance taught us a lot – his visions still show us the way,” he said while remembering Fernandes.

Everyone goes away, he got liberated from how his health condition was recently – but this left us disheartened. We will always remember his teachings, vision and get inspired by it along the way.

#WATCH Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about #GeorgeFernandes pic.twitter.com/dJQqykTFxy

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

George Fernandes founded the Samata Party in 1994 after he broke away from Janata Dal. Much later Nitish Kumar formed Janata Dal (United) and Fernandes merged his party with Nitish’s.

Fernandes was the Defence Minister of India when Kargil war broke out and even when nuclear tests were conducted in Pokhran. He passed away at the age of 88, after a prolonged illness, which left him bedridden for the past few years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about George Fernandes
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition