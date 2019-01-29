Watch: Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about George Fernandes

Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about George Fernandes

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke down while talking about former Union minister George Fernandes, who passed away on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar referred to George Fernandes as a “guardian” for everyone, and not just a minister.

“George Fernandes fought against emergency that was imposed on the country. In 1994, under his leadership the new party was formed and his leadership and guidance taught us a lot – his visions still show us the way,” he said while remembering Fernandes.

Everyone goes away, he got liberated from how his health condition was recently – but this left us disheartened. We will always remember his teachings, vision and get inspired by it along the way.

#WATCH Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaks down while talking about #GeorgeFernandes pic.twitter.com/dJQqykTFxy

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

George Fernandes founded the Samata Party in 1994 after he broke away from Janata Dal. Much later Nitish Kumar formed Janata Dal (United) and Fernandes merged his party with Nitish’s.

Fernandes was the Defence Minister of India when Kargil war broke out and even when nuclear tests were conducted in Pokhran. He passed away at the age of 88, after a prolonged illness, which left him bedridden for the past few years.