Watch: Nitin Gadkari faints on stage during event in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, rushed to hospital

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari fainted while he was on stage during an event in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district today. He was taken to the hospital immediately where his condition is said to be stable, India Today reported.

The minister was attending the convocation ceremony at the Mahatma Phule Agriculture Vidyapeeth in Ahmednagar. A video of the incident showed Gadkari standing on stage with Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and other diginitaries. The minister was aided by the Governor as he appeared to be losing consciousness. Rao caught hold of Gadkari by his hand and helped get him seated on a chair placed right behind him.

Story under development