Watch: Nirav Modi’s sprawling beach bungalow in Alibag worth Rs 100 crore brought down in seconds!

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 3:45 PM

A video shared by ANI shows that Nirav Modi's bungalow being completely razed in a matter of seconds. The market value of the bungalow was over Rs 100 crore.

Nirav Modi bungalow Nirav Modi’s bungalow in Alibag was demolished on Friday. The market value was said to be above Rs 100 crore.

Punjab National Bank scam accused and absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi’s luxurious beach bungalow in Alibag of Maharashtra was blown up on Friday by the authorities. The controlled blast was carried out under tight security and under the supervision of experts.

A video shared by ANI shows that the bungalow being completely razed in a matter of seconds. An official said that labourers will now start work of removing the debris.

Built in 2009-2010, on a 70,000 square feet plot, the 33,000 square feet property was attached by the Enforcement Directorate in December 2018. The current market value of the bungalow is over Rs 100 crore. The bungalow was located near Kihim beach in Alibag of Raigad district.


According to reports, over 100 dynamite sticks were placed within and outside the bungalow. The blast took place at 11:15 am and within a few seconds, the bungalo was razed.

All glass structures, valuables, art works, paintings and other expensive items were removed from the bungalow before it was brought down, officials said.

The bungalow was demolished following the Bombay High Court’s order. The HC had ordered demolition of Modi’s property while hearing a PIL filed by NGO Shamburaje Yuva Kranti (SYK).

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused in the Rs 14,000-crore PNB scam. They fled the country last year after the scam was unearthed.

