Watch: NIA, ATS conduct raid jointly at scrap shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha

Screenshot from ANI video.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team of Uttar Pradesh Police conducted raids in Amroha on Wednesday. Raid was also conducted at a scrap shop near Kailsa bypass in Amroha.

The probe agency had on Sunday too conducted searches at a number of places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Last year on December 26, the NIA nabbed as many as 10 people from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after conducting the raid in 17 places.

Last week, the NIA nabbed arrested 10 people after conducting search operations searches in their houses at 17 locations in Delhi and UP. They were allegedly part of Islamic State (IS) module. The probe agency said the terror outfit was in “advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts” in the country and had “vital installations and important personalities” on their target.

NIA had recovered a huge cache of arms, explosives, arms and ammunition from the accused. During the search operation, the agency also found rudimentary rocket launcher which two of the accused had allegedly fashioned out of scrap.

The agency also said that the recovery of over 25 kg of explosives and as many as 112 alarm clocks, suggested planning of multiple blasts. The NIA further said it had recovered material suggesting preparation of a suicide vest including the online chatter suggesting fidayeen attacks. This was among biggest arrests the probe agency made at one go in connection with the investigation in activities associated with the Islamic State in India.

The NIA in 2015 arrested nearly 20 men from Hyderabad and other places for allegedly being part of the module that was planning to carry out terror attacks in the country.