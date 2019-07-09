Watch: NCP workers release crabs at house of minister who blamed them for Tiware dam breach

NCP workers enter the Maharashtra minister’s residence and empty a basket full of live crabs in the compound. (Photo: Screengrab)

Days after Mahrashtra water conservation minister offered a bizarre reason for the breach in the Tiware dam, NCP workers threw crabs outside his residence on Tuesday. Sawant had said that the Tiware dam breach in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, that claimed 19 lives, was caused as a large number of crabs had gathered around the dam.

Sawant had told news agency ANI that there were no leaks in the Tiware dam earlier, but leakage occured after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. He also said that the issue had been brought to the notice of their department and they had acted upon it.

In a video posted by ANI on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers are seen protesting outside the residence of Tanaji Sawant. Some of them enter the Maharashtra minister’s residence and empty a basket full of live crabs in the compound. The workers are wearing cloaks with pictures of crabs saying “What is my fault? I am not guilty.”

#WATCH: NCP workers stage protest and threw crabs outside the residence of Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant in Pune against his statement on Ratnagiri’s Tiware dam breach. The Minister had said that crabs were responsible for the breach in the dam. pic.twitter.com/7wbsT8yGIs — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2019

The breach in Tiware dam occured last week after torrential rains in the region. The dam is situated in Chiplun tehsil of Maharashtra’s coastal district. The breach caused severe damage in the downstream villages, affecting over 3,000 people. The disaster also caused a flood-like situation in the area surrounding the dam.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain the cause of the breach. The SIT would also try to ascertain if there was a lapse by officials who neglected complaints about leaks in the dam.

Water Resources minister Girish Mahajan said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible. Mahajan also promised that the houses that were washed away after the dam breach would be reconstructed within four months.