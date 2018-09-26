WATCH: Murder accused hacked to death in full public view in Hyderabad

Man killed in broad daylight in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident reported from the city of Hyderabad, a man was killed in a full public view on Wednesday. The deceased man has been identified as J Ramesh (25), a resident of Dhoolpet and main accused in the murder case of 24-year-old grocery store worker Mahesh Goud in December last year.

The crime took place at pillar number 143 of PVNR Expressway when Ramesh was returning home from Rajendra Nagar court. Two men who were chasing Ramesh, allegedly attacked him using an axe, Times Of India reported. The man died on the spot.

A Times of India report said that a police constable who was present near the crime scene tried to stop the attackers. But couldn’t stop them. The passersby also tried to intervene and save Ramesh but failed.

Watch video:

Speaking to NDTV later, a police officer said that two cops went to get batons but it was too late by the time they returned.

According to the video footage that has gone viral and has also been aired by news channels, a police patrolling vehicle can also be seen passing through the crime scene but police didn’t stop and tried to save Ramesh.

The TOI report said that after killing Ramesh, the duo left the blood-soaked weapon on the spot and surrendered before the police. Later, police reached the crime scene and sent the body for a postmortem. Both accused have been arrested.

Ramesh was the main accused in the murder case of Mahesh. Both Ramesh and Mahesh were allegedly in love with a married woman. Ramesh had warned Mahesh to stay away from the lady, but he ignored his warnings. Angry over the conduct of Mahesh, Ramesh then hatched a conspiracy to kill Mahesh, the report said. In December last year, Ramesh took Mahesh to Kadthal and made him consume liquor. Later he slit his throat. The crime came into light when a car service centre employee spotted blood stains in the car and alerted the police.