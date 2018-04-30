Watch: Mumbai paanwala reacts to Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s start ‘paan shop’ advice to unemployed youth

Bharat Tiwari owns Muchchad Paanwala in Mumbai. (ANI)

Even as the controversy over Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb’s advice to unemployed youth to look for self- employment opportunities like setting up paan shops instead of running after political parties for government jobs, a paan shopkeeper in Mumbai has reacted on the whole issue. Mumbai’s Bharat Tiwari, who owns Muchchad Paanwala, has told news agency ANI that setting up paan shops could be a good option as not everyone can become government servants.

Citing examples of his own and brothers’ children, Tiwari said, “Hum 6 bhai hain aur sabke 2-2 bacche hain. Ab saare padhke toh officer banenge nahi. Ab kuch toh gadbad niklenge. Hum unko iss line mein laake accha banayenge. Yeh ek accha vikalp hai. (We are six brothers and all of us have 2-2 children. Now, all of them will not become officers after study. Some of them will be unsuccessful. We will bring them in this line (selling paan) and make them good. This is a good option.)”

#WATCH: Hum 6 bhai hain aur sabke 2-2 bacche hain. Ab saare padhke toh officer banenge nahi. Ab kuch toh gadbad niklenge. Hum unko iss line mein laake accha banayenge. Yeh ek accha vikalp hai: Bharat Tiwari, owner of Mumbai’s Muchchad Panwala on Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s comment. pic.twitter.com/WcSv8IkzUu — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2018

Tripura CM Deb has made several controversial remarks recently. The latest one from him is a suggestion to unemployed youths to not run behind politicians for government jobs for years and instead get into self-employment by doing things like starting a paan shop or rearing cows. Deb said that even by rearing cows and selling its milk, youths can earn in lakhs.

Earlier, Deb had said civil engineers are better suited for civil services as compared to mechanical engineers. “Those who are from a mechanical engineering background should not opt for civil services. Society has to be built up. Civil engineers have this knowledge… Because those in the administration have to build society,” Deb was quoted as saying by PTI at the Prajna Bhavan in Agartala on April 27. This remarks from Deb came just a few days after the Tripura CM had hit headlined with his remarks on former Miss World Daina Hayden.

Deb had said he couldn’t understand the “process of judgement” of the crowning of the Miss World contest in 1997, in which Hayden had won. The CM, however, praised Aishwarya Rai, who had won the Miss World title in 1994. Deb claimed Rai “represents the Indian women in the true sense”.

Earlier in April, Deb had claimed that Internet and satellite communication existed during Mahabharata period.