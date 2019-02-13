Watch: Mulayam Singh Yadav springs a surprise in Lok Sabha, says Narendra Modi must get second term as PM

Mulayam Singh Yadav wants to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for another term

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the good work he did through his tenure. Speaking in the lower house on the last day of the 16th Lok Sabha, Mulayam surprised everyone when he said that he wants to see Modi as Prime Minister for a second term.

Mulayam’s remark invited huge applause from the ruling benches with PM Modi smiling and greeting Mulayam with folded hands in gratitude for the words of appreciation. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was seated beside Mulayam when he made the remark.

“PM Modi has done good work and nobody can raise a finger against him. I congratulate him for his efforts to take everyone along. I wish that all members get re-elected and you (PM) become the Prime Minister again (PM ko badhaai dena chahta hun ki PM ne sabko saath lekar chalne ki koshish ki hai. Main kehna chahta hun ki saare sadaysa phir se jeet kar aayen, aur aap (PM) dobara pradhan mantri banein),” he said.

Mulayam’s unexpected praise for PM Modi comes at a time when opposition leaders including Mulayam’s brother Ram Gopal Yadav are participating in a rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to chalk out a strategy to oust Modi and BJP when the country votes to elect a new government.

Today is last day of the 16th Lok Sabha which was constituted in May 2014. The BJP scripted history by gaining majority on its own for the first time in three decades. The next Lok Sabha polls are due to be held in April-May. The schedule is expected to be announced in first week of March.