Watch: Modi should chant ‘Anil Ambani Ki Jai’ instead of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ before beginning his speech, says Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan elections: Amid a charged political scene in Rajasthan ahead of the crucial Assembly polls on December 7, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Alwar today over his style of beginning his speeches with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Gandhi said Modi should begin his speech with ‘Anil Ambani Ki Jai, Mehul Choksi ki jai, Nirav Modi ki jai, Lalit Modi ki jai’ instead of beginning it with ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

He wondered as to how PM Modi can forget the farmers if he talks of ‘Bharat Mata’ (Mother India).

“PM Modi says ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ before every speech, he should instead say ‘Anil Ambani ki jai, Mehul Choksi ki jai, Nirav Modi ki jai, Lalit Modi ki jai’. If you talk of Bharat Mata then how can you forget our farmers?” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Questioning the silence of PM Modi on the Rafale deal, the Congress leader alleged that Modi cannot say anything as he is afraid. “Narendra Modi ji never mentions Rafale deal in any of his speeches, he is afraid that if he speaks on this then people will shout ‘chowkidar chor hai’,” Gandhi alleged, adding the PM stole Rs 30,000 crore from public and gave it to Anil Ambani.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is under the scanner of the Congress after the latter waged a political warfare over the Rafale deal and accused that the government has caused huge loss of taxpayers’ money by signing the deal. The deal is related to the purchase of 36 multirole fighter aircraft for a price estimated to be worth Rs 58,000 crore from France’s Dassault Aviation. For long, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been continuously claiming that the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence Limited had been unfairly picked to be the Dassault Aviation’s Indian partner.

In his poll rally, Gandhi also alleged that demonetisation was not a fight against black money but a “fight for turning black money” into white. “Noteban not a fight against black money; but a fight for turning black money into white money,” he said, lashing out at the Modi-led government.

He also questioned the government intent to provide free LPG connections to BPL families and certain other sections such as all SC/ST households and Most Backward Classes (MBCs). “PM talks about free LPG gas to women, but doesn’t say that he is giving cylinders for Rs 1,000 instead of earlier Rs 350,” news agency PTI reported, quoting Gandhi as saying.