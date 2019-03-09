Watch: ‘Modi is our daddy, India’s daddy’, says Tamil Nadu minister KT Rajendra Balaji

By: | Published: March 9, 2019 7:00 PM

AIADMK and the BJP entered into a seat-sharing agreement ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu minister K T Rajendra Balaji , tamil naduTamil Nadu minister K T Rajendra Balaji

Days after Tamil Nadu’s ruling party in AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, a state minister has said that in today’s context PM Narendra Modi is India’s “daddy”.

“Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) decisions were her own. So it was different, but in today’s context due to the absence of Amma, Modi is our daddy, he is our daddy, India’s daddy”, Tamil Nadu minister K T Rajendra Balaji was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier on February 15, the AIADMK and the BJP entered into a seat-sharing agreement ahead of crucial polls, dates for which is expected to be announced soon. As per the agreement, while AIADMK would contest in 25 seats, BJP will contest in 5. The PMK which also joined the alliance has been given 7 seats.

Also read: West Bengal: Rabindranath Tagore's statue vandalised in Bidhannagar

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam had said, “AIADMK and BJP will have an alliance for Lok Sabha elections which will be a mega and winning alliance.”

During last general elections in 2014, AIADMK won 37, while BJP was could manage to win just one seat.

Recently, the BJP had also announced the continuation of alliance with Shiv Sena for the general and assembly elections in Maharashtra. The state has 48 parliamentary seats, second highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80. In Maharashtra, while BJP will contest on 25 seats, Shiv Sena will fight on 23.

