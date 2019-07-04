Watch: Mob led by Congress MLA Nitesh Rane bathes engineer in mud, ties him up to bridge during inspection

Nitesh Rane’s followers threw 2 buckets of mud on the engineer. (Screengrab)

Days after Indore MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for assaulting a civic official, another case of a public servant being harassed by a public representative has emerged from Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was captured on camera leading a group of his supporters who heckled a highway engineer, poured mud on him and then tied him up to the bridge which the MLA was inspecting. Nitesh Rane is the son of senior Congress leader Narayan Rane who recently switched over to the NDA.

The video, which was posted by news agency ANI, shows a group of men pouring mud from a bucket on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali. The engineer is then tied to the bridge over the river. Rane was visiting the bridge for an inspection and is seen lashing out at the engineer. The entire series of events happened in his presence and, apparently, as per his directions.

#WATCH: Congress MLA Nitesh Narayan Rane and his supporters throw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. They later tied him to the bridge over the river. pic.twitter.com/B1XJZ6Yu6z — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Reports say that Rane was apparently angry with the bridge being pothole-ridden. The engineer had come to conduct a survey of the bridge, when Rane and his followers assaulted him.

The incident comes about a week after BJP leader Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for beating a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore. The tiff between Akash and the official happened during an anti-encroachment drive in Ganji area of the city.

His father Kailash Vijayvargia had also come out in defence of his son and sought to trivialise the matter, even blaming the media for questioning him over his son’s actions. “Tumhari aukaat kya hai?” he had thundered at a journalist on the day his son was caught on camera bashing the Indore municipal official with a cricket bat.

The incident had made the headlines and even prompted Prime minister Narendra Modi to issue a terse warning to all the party leaders that such behaviour would not be tolerated. At a BJP parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Modi told party MPs that anyone bringing bad name to the organisation would be sacked. Kailash Vijayvargiya is the national general secretary in BJP, and Modi’s message came as a stern warning that your influence and clout would not save you from unacceptable behaviour.