WATCH: Mob armed with sticks attacks Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was attacked by a mob armed with sticks in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has posted a 23-second video on its Twitter handle claiming that the BJP workers were behind the attack.

The incident happened when Kejriwal had gone to outer Delhi to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies.

This is a proof that Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal was attacked by the goons of @BJP4India Can @DelhiPolice please tell us when these goons will be arrested? pic.twitter.com/QqSoVRva1n — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2019

“This is a proof that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by the goons of BJP. Can Delhi Police please tell us when these goons will be arrested?” AAP said in a tweet on its official handle.

The video captioned ‘BJP goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal, Police did not take action’ shows hundreds of protesters shouting while holding black and BJP flags. No one has been reported hurt in the attack.

The AAP further said: “If Delhi Police cannot protect a chief minister then how will they protect the common man?” “Does this happen in any Indian state where CM is attacked repeatedly and the Police fails to act??? it asked.