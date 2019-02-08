WATCH: Mob armed with sticks attacks Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy in Delhi

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 6:08 PM

"This is a proof that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by the goons of BJP. Can Delhi Police please tell us when these goons will be arrested?" AAP said in a tweet on its official handle.

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal convoy attacked, Delhi CM attacked, Arvind Kejriwal news, Delhi CM, Delhi CM attackedThe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has posted a 23-second video on its Twitter handle claiming that the BJP workers were behind the attack. (AAP/Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy was attacked by a mob armed with sticks in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has posted a 23-second video on its Twitter handle claiming that the BJP workers were behind the attack.

The incident happened when Kejriwal had gone to outer Delhi to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies.

“This is a proof that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by the goons of BJP. Can Delhi Police please tell us when these goons will be arrested?” AAP said in a tweet on its official handle.

The video captioned ‘BJP goons attacked Arvind Kejriwal, Police did not take action’ shows hundreds of protesters shouting while holding black and BJP flags. No one has been reported hurt in the attack.

The AAP further said: “If Delhi Police cannot protect a chief minister then how will they protect the common man?” “Does this happen in any Indian state where CM is attacked repeatedly and the Police fails to act??? it asked.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. WATCH: Mob armed with sticks attacks Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition