WATCH: MNS goons thrash Bihar migrant at press conference for allegedly molesting minor

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray on Monday beat up a migrant from Bihar at a press conference the party had called in Thane near Mumbai. The migrant was roughed up in full view of cameras for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl. The shocking incident of brazen disregard to the law was reported from the press conference of MNS’ Thane unit chief Avinash Jadhav, where a 53-year-old man was paraded and introduced as the one involved in a sexual assault case of a two and a half-year-old girl.

According to Jadhav, the crime had happened in a garden and was captured on a mobile phone camera. The clip was then circulated widely on the internet and the police officials were on the hunt for the accused.

During the press conference, the accused man was seen pleading for forgiveness but Jadhav along with a few workers of his party started assaulting him while the camera was rolling.

Watch video:

Jadhav also issued a warning that MNS workers will take law into their own hands if the authorities don’t act against ‘perverts’ who had come here from the northern states. When Jadhav was asked whether he was pointing a finger towards north Indians, he replied that in all the recent cases of sexual assault whether it was from Gujarat or Thane, the accused was a north Indian.

“We are not accusing those from West Bengal or those from Karnataka because the people being caught are from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh,” he added.

The incident of publicly thrashing a migrant and MNS issuing a threat to outsiders have come in the backdrop of the recent exodus of migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in Gujarat that is in the grip of tension following the rape of a 14-month-old girl allegedly by a man who hailed from Bihar.