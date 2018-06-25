Watch: Miscreants vandalise toll booth on Delhi-Chandigarh highway, beat up staff members

A toll booth (representative image)

In yet another incident of hooliganism, CCTV footage of violence reported from a toll booth on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway shows miscreants damaging properties including vehicles and also roughing up the staff members at the toll booth, as per Times Now report.

In a video that has emerged from the site, a group of people are seen destroying cars that were there and also hitting at some people.

The fresh incident of violence has been reported days after a man created ruckus at Makrauli tool booth. The man not only misbehaved with toll booth employees but also fired shots in the air. He was seen on camera trying to remove barricades. The man was involved in such incidents before too.

Earlier in March, former Rajasthan minister Jeetmal Khant was caught on camera thrashing toll booth employees on Udaipur roads. As per the report, the BJP MLA was left fuming after toll employees demanded toll from his supporters. In the video that later went viral, Khant was seen slapping a toll employee. He was also seen abusing the toll plaza staff. His supporters also picked up a fight with them. The same month, Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader Surya Pratap Shahi had also threatened a toll plaza manager in Kushinagar district. He had reportedly asked the toll plaza staff to let the vehicles of his supporters move ahead without paying any charge.

In January this year, while demanding a ban on Padmavat, a group of men vandalised toll booths on the DND Flyway. Over 100 men had reached the toll plaza on cars and bikes and created a ruckus for close to half an hour. They not only manhandled guards but also damaged some properties including cameras, window panes, chairs, computers, chairs and other equipment.

Violence at the toll booth at Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, goons go on rampage, damage property, mayhem caught on camera @mongavishal shares more details pic.twitter.com/tiVrFhA1kj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 25, 2018

The police later arrested 12 persons. Miscreants had also uploaded the act of their hooliganism on a social media site. The footage had also shown a man running away with equipment and camera from the spot. He was also seen encouraging others to drop fuel and light a fire.