WATCH: Milk protest in Maharashtra takes a violent turn, truck of Rajhans Milk Shop set on fire in Malegaon

While demanding the price hike for milk farmers, the protests in the state of Maharashtra took a violent turn as workers set a truck on fire in Washim’s Malegaon area. According to the video that has been released by news agency ANI, workers of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathna today set a Rajhans Milk Shop truck on fire in Malegaon. While no one was harmed in the incident, the driver of the truck who was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident had escaped the fire without any injuries. ANI further stated that the organisation is demanding price hike for milk farmers. The entire arson incident was caught on camera; WATCH video here:-

Earlier in the day, several milk tankers were stopped in several districts of Maharashtra by protesters demanding hike in procurement price. After stopping the truck on the road, agitators emptied the same to mark their protest. The impact of the milk protest was felt by the Amul dairy’s collection centres at Vasai and Virar towns in the neighbouring Palghar district as the cooperative giant decided not to collect milk from farmers today. According to PTI, Amul is the single largest supplier of milk to Mumbai. A senior state government official while talking about the same said that if Amul’s milk supply gets affected, the impact will be felt by consumers.

The farmer’s organisation behind the protest is demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in milk procurement price and have decided to suspend the supply to Mumbai and Pune from today. Raju Shetti, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief today said that they were compelled to take up the agitation as the state government did not pay heed to their demands. Shetti is currently spearheading the protest. “We are not happy to waste milk but the government is protecting dairies and not considering farmers’ woes,” he alleged. “We have decided to protest out of compulsion as other ways to convince the government failed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the protest has been disapproved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said that the government was open for talks on any issue. “Our doors are always open for discussion… The government has not adopted an egoistic view on any issue. But the way the current protest is going on is not right,” the CM said. He added, “Only 40 per cent of the milk producers are registered with the body representing them. The remaining 60 per cent are not registered. So, direct transfer (of subsidy amount) may lead to a kind of scam.”